Canon unveils $ 6,000 professional mirrorless EOS R3

Back in April, the Canon EOS R3 interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera was formally announced for professionals and demanding users. And now the developer has fully disclosed the technical characteristics of this device.


Here and below images dpreview.com

The novelty is enclosed in a durable magnesium alloy case. A full-frame CMOS sensor (36 × 24 mm) with 24.1 million effective pixels is used. Image processing is entrusted to the powerful Digic X processor.

The camera allows you to create images with a resolution of up to 6000 × 4000 pixels. Videos can be recorded in 6K (RAW) at 60fps or 4K at 120fps. Sequential photography at 30 frames per second is also possible.

The sensitivity is ISO 100-102400, expandable to ISO 50-204800. A stabilization system based on sensor shift has been implemented. The minimum shutter speed is 1/64000 s.

The camera is equipped with a 3.2-inch fully adjustable touchscreen display. There is an electronic viewfinder with 100% frame coverage.

The equipment includes slots for SD / SDHC / SDXC (UHS-II) and CFexpress memory cards, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth wireless adapters. Dimensions are 150 × 143 × 87 mm, weight – 1015 g.

The Canon EOS R3 will go on sale in November for an estimated price of $ 6,000.

