Canon unveils $ 6,000 professional mirrorless EOS R3

Back in April, the Canon EOS R3 interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera was formally announced for professionals and demanding users. And now the developer has fully disclosed the technical characteristics of this device.

The novelty is enclosed in a durable magnesium alloy case. A full-frame CMOS sensor (36 × 24 mm) with 24.1 million effective pixels is used. Image processing is entrusted to the powerful Digic X processor.

The camera allows you to create images with a resolution of up to 6000 × 4000 pixels. Videos can be recorded in 6K (RAW) at 60fps or 4K at 120fps. Sequential photography at 30 frames per second is also possible.

The sensitivity is ISO 100-102400, expandable to ISO 50-204800. A stabilization system based on sensor shift has been implemented. The minimum shutter speed is 1/64000 s.

The camera is equipped with a 3.2-inch fully adjustable touchscreen display. There is an electronic viewfinder with 100% frame coverage.

The equipment includes slots for SD / SDHC / SDXC (UHS-II) and CFexpress memory cards, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth wireless adapters. Dimensions are 150 × 143 × 87 mm, weight – 1015 g.

The Canon EOS R3 will go on sale in November for an estimated price of $ 6,000.