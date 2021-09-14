Chelsea – Zenit, prediction and bet on the Champions League match on September 14, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 14, 2021

On Tuesday, Zenit starts its European career. After all the controversy and intrigue, the Petersburgers have practically resolved the issue with the Latin Americans, but playing against Chelsea away is still so-so pleasure. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the Chelsea v Zenit match start and where to watch the meeting

The Chelsea vs. Zenit Champions League Group Stage 1 match will take place on Tuesday 14 September in London at Stamford Bridge. The beginning is at 22.00 (Moscow time). The main referee of the meeting was appointed referee from Poland Bartosz Frankovski. You can watch the game live on Match TV.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Chelsea – Zenit

BETCITY analysts in this pair consider the owners to be the clear favorite. The odds for winning Londoners are 1.20, for a draw – 6.90, and for the success of a Russian club – 21.00. It is free to make a prediction for the Chelsea vs Zenit match. BETCITY gives up to three free bets of 500 rubles for registration in the mobile application.

Before the match

Zenit once again won the RPL and made it directly to the main stage of the Champions League. This time, the Russian champion did not seeded from the first basket, so the rivals were also appropriate. Well, starting with Chelsea on the road is clearly not a fountain at all.

Zenit has its own staffing problems, and quite decent ones. It’s good that after a bunch of trials, Claudinho and Malcolm were allowed to play, otherwise their return from the location of the Brazilian national team could have completely crawled out sideways. The question about Barrios remains open for the same reason, and we will find out the answer, most likely, as early as Tuesday. In addition, one must keep in mind that Ozdoev has been injured for a long time, Karavaev was injured in the location of the Russian national team, and not all is well with Lovren.

Chelsea start their defense of the trophy in good spirits. The team had a good start in the Premier League and now, together with Manchester United and two Merseyside teams, are leading the English championship. Most importantly for Londoners, the team has grown even stronger. Romelu Lukaku returned again, and this is the scorer, which Tuchel lacked. Together with powerful youth, this is already a killer cocktail. The only thing is that Kante is unlikely to play on Tuesday due to injuries, which is very painful for the hosts, and Pulisic as well.

Forecast for the match “Chelsea” – “Zenith”

With all due respect to the Russian club and our football, the game will be tough. Especially in the game “Zenith” is alarmed by the extremely unstable defense. The fact that Londoners will score is not even a question. Perhaps it would be more logical to “catch” individual totals, but let’s play the outcome anyway. We will certainly be rooting for Semak’s team, but Chelsea’s victory with a handicap (-1.5) suggests itself.

Our prediction for the Chelsea – Zenit match: Chelsea win with a handicap (-1.5), odds – 1.63.

You can make a prediction for a match with a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 rubles.