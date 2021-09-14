Confident victories of Bayern and Chelsea, Spartak will squeeze Legia, and Milan will slow down Liverpool – 09/14/2021

A source: AFP 2021

Barcelona – Bayern Munich

Forecast: Bayern win and total over 3.5 in 4.40.

Barcelona received a gift ahead of the Champions League in the form of the postponement of the Spanish championship match with Sevilla. The Catalans have more time to prepare, but Kuman still has enough problems: Dest and Braithwaite have injuries, and in the attack it is necessary to establish new connections. Griezmann is gone, now Depay has to play with newcomer Luc de Jong and Coutinho, who hasn’t played football this year yet! But Bayern with the new coach Nagelsmann has already played well. The German champion just rolled RB Leipzig (4: 1) and flew to Spain in a good mood. Lewandowski is healthy, young Musiala is already scoring and giving away with might and main, and the whole team, like under Flick, wants to take the ball right after the loss. As in August 2020, when Bayern beat Barça 8-2, the forces are still unequal.

Chelsea v Zenit

Forecast: Chelsea win by 3+ in 2.95.

Tuchel has already said that he considers this match very important – it is unlikely that Chelsea will relax in the game against the Russian champion. And when the top European clubs are motivated, the Russian ones usually have a hard time. Zenit scored only one point in the Champions League a year ago. Before this fall, they did not manage to strengthen themselves, they took only Claudinho and goalkeeper Kritsyuk. At the same time, due to injuries, Karavaev and Lovren did not arrive in London – the defense will not be in the strongest composition. However, Chelsea and Lukaku are unlikely and they would have stopped. The Londoners had problems with Aston Villa over the weekend, but at the right moments Mendy helped out, and Lukaku and Kovacic did not forgive their opponents for their mistakes. Chelsea have rarely conceded a goal before, and now there will be more goals. In general, a tough exit for Zenit.

Spartak – Legia

Forecast: Spartak will win and both will score in 3.80.

Spartak did not make it to the Champions League, but got very serious rivals in the Europa League. The draw allows nominally to start with the weakest team in the group, however, for clubs from Russia in recent years, any European Cup match is a test. The red and white finally won the RPL and gave the fans hope that they are getting out of the crisis. Ponce was good with Khimki. Sobolev and Promes were often wrong, but they tried and in the end brought the team more benefit. Legia – the champion of Poland, also dropped out in the 3rd round of the Champions League qualification. Perhaps because of the game on two fronts, the Polish team failed the start of the championship: 2 wins and 3 losses. The opponents are vulnerable now, and if Spartak wants to compete for the playoffs, they must win at home.

Liverpool v Milan

Forecast: draw for 4.20.

In the 2000s, Liverpool and Milan met twice in the Champions League final, with varying success. Under Klopp, the English club has returned to the elite of European football, while Milan are still on their way. Liverpool looks like a confident team again this season, creating a lot of chances. Salah just scored his 100th goal in the Premier League, Mane and Zhota are also productive, although sometimes the first two stop playing the pass. Milan also had a great start in Serie A, 9 points out of 9, just one goal conceded (and this is without Donnarumma!). Zlatan returned to the ranks just in time, the Swede had already excelled in the game against Lazio. Liverpool are, of course, the favorites here, but Pioli’s side are too good now to lose.

Also in this round you need to predict the outcomes of the following matches:

Football. Champions League. Sevilla – RB Salzburg.

Football. Champions League. Young Boys – Manchester United.

Football. Champions League. Dynamo Kiev – Benfica.

Football. Champions League. Malmo – Juventus.

Football. Champions League. Sheriff – Shakhtar.

Football. Champions League. Atlético – Porto.

Football. Champions League. Club Brugge – PSG.

Football. Champions League. Inter – Real.

Football. Champions League. Manchester City – RB Leipzig.

