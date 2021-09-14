DeepCool presented top air cooler AK620 / News / Overclockers.ua

DeepCool has announced the launch of the AK620 two-piece supercooler. As shown by independent tests, the new product is slightly ahead of the recognized leader in its class Noctua NH-D15, but at the same time it costs a third less.

The cooler dimensions are 129 x 138 x 160 mm and weighs about 1450 grams. The nickel-plated copper base removes heat from the processor, which is transferred to two arrays of aluminum fins through six 6mm heat pipes.

The DeepCool AK620 comes with two 120mm FDB fans, each rotating at a speed of 500 to 1850 RPM, generating airflow up to 117m³ / h at a static pressure of 2.19mm H2O. Art. It is possible to install 140mm fans.

Supported sockets include current AMD AM4, Intel LGA1200, LGA115x, and LGA2066. Interestingly, the upcoming LGA1700 is not mentioned in the DeepCool specs, although it will be released within the next couple of months. Probably, the company will not bypass this issue in the future.

The declared heat dissipated power is 260 W. The DeepCool AK620 is covered by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and has a MSRP of $ 70.