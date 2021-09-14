Details of the FNL reform project from the Dutch company Hypercube have become known

The National Football League clubs were offered the option of reforming the tournament with the transition to the “Saturn-20” format. This follows from the presentation of the Hypercube company, which was at the disposal of the Championship.

Teams are divided into two groups: the “gold” includes clubs that have taken off from the RPL, and FNL clubs that took places at least 10th, in the “silver” – clubs that moved from FNL-2, and FNL teams that took places starting from 11th. In both groups, teams play 18 matches in a round robin system.

The presentation outlines the advantages and disadvantages of this format.

Advantages

– More games between equal rivals.

– Better conditions for the development of (young) players.

– There are many more games in which something is decided: the interest is higher.

– More top matches, leaders play each other 4 times per season.

– The tournament as a whole is becoming more interesting for fans, sponsors and broadcasters, which has a positive effect on the level of the tournament.

– Clubs move to RPL more prepared.

– The format is the link between the “autumn-spring” system for RPL and “spring-autumn” for FNL-2 and FNL-3.

– More efficient use of the calendar, taking into account local climatic conditions.

disadvantages

– A more difficult format to understand.

– During the season, teams will play with 14 or 16 opponents instead of 19.