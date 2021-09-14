Dina and Arina Averina shared their impressions after the reception at Putin’s – Gazeta.Ru

Russian gymnasts Arina and Dina Averina shared their impressions of the awards ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Rewarding in the Kremlin. This day will forever remain for us as the most special day in our life! We are happy, ”says a message posted on the Averin sisters’ Instagram page.

On September 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Russian athletes who won medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The awards ceremony took place in the Catherine Hall of the Kremlin.

The victory at the 2020 Olympics in the individual all-around was won by the representative of Israel, Lina Ashram, gaining 107,800 points. At the same time, in the last exercise, she dropped the tape. Russian Dina Averina took silver (107.650).

After the end of the competition, the Russian gymnast expressed disagreement with the marks, and the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova expressed confidence that the international federation had a task to stop the hegemony of Russian gymnasts. According to Viner-Usmanova, the Russians were sued in Tokyo. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) sent a request to FIG to consider the issue of refereeing at the Games.

On August 19, the FIG announced that it was pleased with the judging in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The organization also noted the impartiality of refereeing. The next day, the FIG refused to issue video analysis and protocols based on the results of the performance of Russian athletes.

Later, the first vice-president of FIG Vasily Titov sent an additional protest about the judging of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

Previously Putin criticized the judges of the rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Olympics.