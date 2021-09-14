“Don’t Worry Sweetheart” by Olivia Wilde will hit the movies in a year (Video)

September 14, 2021, Tuesday

Yuliy Kim will perform movie hits and answer Dmitry Bykov’s questions in the “Direct Speech” lecture hall.

The 80th anniversary of Yuri Norstein will be celebrated by Channel One.

Actress Lolly Adefop is 31 years old.

Actress Jessica Brown Findlay is 32 years old.

Dilyara Vagapova, the soloist of the Murakami group, is 36 years old.

The singer Alyona Romanova is 38 years old.

Actor Andrew Lincoln is 48 years old.

Film director Bong Joon-ho is 52 years old.

62 years old vocalist of the group A-Ha Morten Harket.

The singer Nikolai Hnatyuk is 69 years old.

Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew is 75 years old.

80 years old actor Sergei Dreiden (pictured).

Sergey Simonovich Dreiden (pseudonym – Dontsov) was born on September 14, 1941 in Novosibirsk. Soviet and Russian theater and film actor. Winner of two national theater awards “Golden Mask” (2000, 2001), three highest theater awards in St. Petersburg “Golden Soffit” (1998, 2011, 2012) and the Russian Academy of Cinematic Arts “Nika” (2010). The star of Yuri Mamin’s tragicomedies “Fountain” and “Window to Paris”.

Announcer Igor Kirillov is 89 years old.

Actor Nikolai Cherkasov (1903-1966) died 55 years ago.

Theater director Sergei Artsibashev (1951-2015) was born 70 years ago.

September 15th

Singer Iv Nabiyev is 36 years old.

Prince Harry is 37 years old.

Actor Ben Schwartz is 40 years old.

44 years old actor Tom Hardy.

61 years old screenwriter, producer and director Ed Solomon.

64 years old director Pavel Pavlikovsky.

Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 75 years old.

Director Oliver Stone is 75 years old.

80th anniversary of director-animator Yuri Norstein.

The actress Rufina Nifontova (1931-1994) was born 90 years ago.

16 of September

The Obraztsovfest theater festival will open in Moscow.

The group “Intonation” will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the “Mumiy Troll Music Bar”.

The restored thriller Silence of the Lambs will be shown in Russian cinemas.

The second season of the series “Project“ Anna Nikolaevna ”is being shown.

Singer Nick Jonas is 29 years old.

Rapper Flo Rida is 42 years old.

Film director Dmitry Dyachenko is 49 years old.

65 years of illusionist David Copperfield.

The poetess and producer Lyubov Voropaeva is 69 years old.

Actor Mickey Rourke is 69 years old.

Pop artist Yevgeny Petrosyan is 76 years old.

79 years old TV presenter Angelina Vovk.

The State Academic Central Puppet Theater of S.V. Obraztsov was founded 90 years ago.

The ballerina Olga Spesivtseva (1895-1991) died 30 years ago.

Actor Mikhail Kokshenov (1936-2020) was born 85 years ago.