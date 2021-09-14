Dynamo Kiev – Benfica, prediction and bet on the Champions League match on September 14, bookmaker odds, where to watch, what time it starts – September 13, 2021

The offender of Spartak Benfica will start in the Champions League in Kiev, where the team of Jorge Jesus will face the local grand Dynamo. We make a prediction, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Dynamo” – “Benfica”, and where to watch the meeting

Match of the 1st round of the group stage of the Champions League “Dynamo” – “Benfica” will take place on Tuesday, September 14, in Kiev at the stadium of the NSC “Olimpiyskiy”. The beginning is at 22:00 (Moscow time). British referee Anthony Taylor was appointed as the chief arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on the Match! Football 2 “.

Odds of bookmakers for the match “Dynamo” – “Benfica”

Before the match

Dynamo, as the reigning champion of Ukraine, got directly into the Champions League group stage, and the Kievites simply won’t be here. To be in the same quartet with Benfica, Barcelona and Bayern is not something you wish for an enemy. Moreover, Lucescu’s team will have to start at home and just against the main competitor in the fight for the third place.

The club, led by a Romanian specialist, is approaching the game with small losses. Artem Besedin has not played for a long time due to injury, a whole group of central forwards arrived in his place in the summer, including from CSKA (rented by Ilya Shkurin). But it cannot be ruled out that Denis Garmash, formally a defensive midfielder, who manages to complete attacks very well, will take place at the forefront of the attack. The absence of Vitaly Buyalsky will be more significant. The Kiev playmaker was damaged in the disposition of the national team, and without him the Ukrainian club does not look so powerful anymore. Plus, the participation of Denis Popov, who also has health problems, is questionable.

Benfica looks just gorgeous at the start of the new season. Spartak was passed without a chance, then, of course, difficulties arose with PSV, but let’s not judge the winners harshly anymore. In addition, in the championship, the team of Jesus remains the only one who did not lose points (five wins in five matches). The only thing that may worry the head coach is the disqualification of Lucas Verisimo and the absence of Andre Almeida for personal reasons. This game promises to be special for Roman Yaremchuk. The Ukrainian forward is a graduate of Dynamo Kiev, but he never got his chance in the Ukrainian club.

Forecast for the match “Dynamo” – “Benfica”

Let’s be frank: Benfica looks much stronger than the people of Kiev. The line of defense of Dynamo even in the Ukrainian league is unstable, and against the formidable forwards in Europe, problems will arise with absolute certainty. With all due respect to the Ukrainian club, their youth are not yet ready to fight at a high level, and one coaching genius of Lucescu will not go far. Our forecast for the Dynamo – Benfica match: Benfica win, odds – 2.23.

