Dyukov: our president understands everything, there is regulation of the legionnaires’ issue in all leagues

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov reacted to the words of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who opposed the abolition of the limit on legionnaires.

“As for the restrictions in the Premier League, they are in any championship. If we look at the English, German, Italian and French championships, there is a requirement for homegrown players. There are requirements for the level – the same quality criteria set for foreign players. One way or another, there is regulation. It is impossible to completely abandon regulation: it is present in all championships. We offered to keep the regulation, but to change the approach: we proposed a new one, which will increase the competitiveness of clubs and players, and keep the motivation for development.

Do I have a feeling that the president does not fully understand what the limit means? Our president understands everything. He unequivocally spoke in favor of the regulation of the sphere of activity – namely, the use of foreign athletes – should be. I repeat, all this is in other championships. Everything we transmit is just a different approach. “

Yes, the clubs spoke in favor of a transitional application period in the “10 + 15” format, but this issue requires discussion with the Ministry of Sports. You know that they approve the rule of using foreign athletes, including football players. At this stage, it would be more correct to consult with the Ministry of Sports “, – the correspondent of the” Championship “Pavel Levkovich reports the words of Dyukov.