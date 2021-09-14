Dziuba will again measure strength with Lukaku: the announcement of the match Chelsea – Zenit – 09/14/2021

In the last Euroseason, Zenit repeated the sad record of CSKA, gaining only one point in the Champions League group. Considering the level of rivals in this Champions League (Chelsea, Juventus), Semak is not particularly expected to reach the playoffs, but in the fight for the third line he should be ahead of Malmo. In St. Petersburg, they staked on the Brazilian backbone, bought Claudinho in the company of Malcolm, Wendel and Santos. Semak managed to change the football of the team, now Zenit plays more at the bottom and, accordingly, is less dependent on Dziuba. It helped, given that the scorer was out of shape at the start of the season. But gradually Artem is gaining it, in the last two matches he gave 3 assists.

Tuchel has a pleasant headache this season. Chelsea has a very deep roster, so the team should have enough strength and freshness to fight for all the trophies at once. There are only a few positions at the base that are not in doubt, one of which is Lukaku as a center forward. The Belgian has already scored three goals in three games, has finally distinguished himself at Stamford Bridge and now he certainly wants to consolidate his success. In terms of play, Chelsea have one more option – to get out of defense through a throw to Lukaku. At the same time, Romelu’s speed should not be underestimated, he gladly responds to passes behind the back of the defenders.

Both clubs were pleased with the news that FIFA has canceled the ban for players from South America. But Zenit still has problems in the lineup. Lovren and Karavaev, two main defenders, did not fly to London. The participation of the main defensive player Barrios in the match is a big question. Kerzhakov or newcomer Kritsyuk at the gate is also an intrigue. Pulisic and Kante will miss Chelsea. Basically, it is worth waiting for Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Mount, who were given a rest on Saturday. Werner scored three goals for the German national team in September, and he may be joining Lukaku in attack.

The duel between the Belgian striker and Dziuba is another plot of the match. At Euro, Romelu made a double in the game with Russia, while Artem failed to distinguish himself. Zenit forward is now clearly motivated after not being called up to the national team, usually in this state Dziuba plays the best matches. However, the statistics of clubs from Russia, including Zenit, in recent years in European competition is notorious. So it will be difficult to cling to the glasses here. Suppose there will be a lot of goals in the match – Zenit is not used to playing meticulously on defense, Chelsea still allows their opponents to create chances at their goal. Bookmaker Winline for total over 3 goals gives a coefficient of 2.11.