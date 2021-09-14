Ethereum Foundation Supports Spruce’s Vision of Decentralized Identity Verification

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) and the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) support a proposed secure login system using Ethereum from decentralized identity software firm Spruce.

The Spruce system was chosen after EF and ENS submitted a request for proposals in July, which prompted developers and software companies to offer a login package using Oauth, an open standard for delegating access.

The September 13 announcement says the company is committed to giving users control over their own online IDs by offering an alternative to sharing personal data with companies like Google, Apple and Facebook.

Spruce notes that the Ethereum ecosystem “already has tens of millions of monthly active wallet users signing their cryptographic keys for financial transactions, community governance and more,” adding:

“The security of these wallets has been proven across billions of dollars of digital assets at stake – not theoretical security, but real tests in production. These secure wallets can also be used to sign in to Web2 services. “

Spruce will work closely with ENS and the Ethereum Foundation to ensure that its solution is compatible with existing standards used throughout the Ethereum ecosystem, emphasizing that “the end result will be developer-friendly while remaining vendor-neutral.”

“By standardizing this workflow, millions of Ethereum users will be able to use digital identities, which they fully control, to access the Internet seamlessly,” the team said.

Spruce added that he has already begun conducting best practice reviews, user research, draft specifications, and reference implementation.

In July, it was reported that cryptocurrency payments and identity management platform Numio has developed an app that allows users to verify their identity on web services without sending any sensitive information. Numio’s system uses zero knowledge proofs to cryptographically verify data.