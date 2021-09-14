Evening at the RPL: ​​Sochi came in second, Dynamo failed to cope with Nizhny Novgorod

Nizhny Novgorod under the leadership of Alexander Kerzhakov won their second victory in Moscow this season. On August 7, the team beat Spartak 2: 1 in the third round of the RPL. Nizhny Novgorod interrupted a losing streak of three matches and moved up to sixth place in the table, gaining 11 points. Dynamo is in fourth place with 13 points. German Sandro Schwartz’s team missed the opportunity to move up to second place.