Evening at the RPL: ​​Sochi came in second, Dynamo failed to cope with Nizhny Novgorod

Dynamo Moscow lost 1: 2 to Nizhny Novgorod in the home match of the seventh round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The blue and white scored the first goal in the 13th minute through the efforts of midfielder Denis Makarov – the midfielder scored for the first time for the team after moving from Kazan Rubin last summer.
However, the end of the match remained with Nizhny Novgorod – midfielder Igor Gorbunov restored parity in the 75th minute, midfielder Nikolai Kalinsky scored the winning goal in the 84th minute. The guests finished the match in the minority – in the 88th minute Argentine defender Lucas Masoero received the second yellow card.
Two penalties were missed in the game at VTB Arena. On 52 minutes forward Timur Suleimanov was unable to score from the 11-meter mark. In the 89th minute, Dynamo got a chance to equalize, but the shot of the Cameroon forward of Dynamo Clinton N’Zhi was repelled by goalkeeper Artur Nigmatullin.
Nizhny Novgorod under the leadership of Alexander Kerzhakov won their second victory in Moscow this season. On August 7, the team beat Spartak 2: 1 in the third round of the RPL. Nizhny Novgorod interrupted a losing streak of three matches and moved up to sixth place in the table, gaining 11 points. Dynamo is in fourth place with 13 points. German Sandro Schwartz’s team missed the opportunity to move up to second place.
In another match of the program on September 12 in the Russian Championship, Sochi beat Ufa with a score of 3: 1. Colombian striker Mateo Cassierra (11th minute), Ecuadorian midfielder Cristian Noboa (35) and Brazilian midfielder Joaozinho (90 + 3) distinguished themselves among the southerners, the guests had a goal on account of striker Hamid Agalarov (50). In the 83rd minute, Ufa defender Yury Zhuravlev was sent off.
Kassierra scored for the first time for Sochi, he joined this team at the end of August. Agalarov scored for the sixth time this season, now he shares the first place in the list of top scorers with the forward of Moscow Lokomotiv Fyodor Smolov.
Thanks to the victory, Sochi took second place in the table, with Vladimir Fedotov’s team 15 points. The Southerners have won 18 of 25 RPL home games since early 2020, scoring 60 goals. Five more times Fedotov’s charges drew and lost twice. Only St. Petersburg Zenit won more home matches (20 out of 24) during this time and scored more goals in them (75).
Ufa under the leadership of Alexei Stukalov cannot win over three matches (two defeats and one draw) and occupies the 13th line with five points. Zenit is in the lead with 17 points.
In the next round, Sochi will host Dynamo on September 19, and Nizhny Novgorod on the same day – Arsenal Tula. Ufa will meet Khimki near Moscow on the home field the day before. The seventh round of the RPL will end tomorrow, September 13, with two matches – Kazan Rubin will play with Ural Yekaterinburg, and Rostov will play a match with Krasnodar.