Ex-tennis player Chesnokov on Medvedev’s victory at the US Open: he went against everyone – Gazeta.Ru

Former tennis player Andrei Chesnokov commented on Daniil Medvedev’s victory in the US Open final over Serb Novak Djokovic, reports “RB Sport”…

“The only thing that surprised me when Djokovic loses, he calls the doctor, but now that has not happened. Medvedev was urged on by the fans who were behind Novak yesterday. He went against everyone yesterday and achieved success, ”said Chesnokov.

We will remind, on September 13, Medvedev defeated Serb Novak Djokovic in the final of the US Open (6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4).

Due to defeat by Medvedev, the Serbian tennis player was unable to establish a landmark achievement, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in one calendar year. At the time of the game with the Russian, Djokovic had three victories and was one step away from doing what no one has been able to do in men’s tennis since 1969, when Australian Rod Laver won four titles in a year.

