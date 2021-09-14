Experience fees? Dynamo’s defiant counterproductiveness

An attempt to comprehend the biggest RPL weekend sensation.

Three weeks ago, Dynamo played an amazing match. Although outwardly there was nothing extraordinary about him: the victory in Yekaterinburg 1: 0. Nonetheless, it was still a striking example — striking in its counterproductiveness. I would like to call the advantage of the blue-white not just big, but gigantic, which is quite expressively evidenced by the ratio of strikes – 28: 2. Only in the frame of the goal did the guests hit four times, and the number of unused scoring opportunities was not subject to accurate counting at all. If they had been hammered five, six, seven times, it would hardly have surprised any of the eyewitnesses. But they scored once. And then I thought: if Dynamo continues to waste their chances so mercilessly, sooner or later they will surely run into trouble. When an opponent comes across, even a little stronger than the now very plush Ural, he will definitely punish. And now the day has come.

The origins of the home defeat of Dynamo against Nizhny Novgorod can, of course, be sought in the tactical restructuring of Alexander Kerzhakov, the solsher-like nature of Igor Gorbunov or the impenetrability of Artur Nigmatullin. Any of these versions will be correct in its own way, but only still secondary.

And the key reason for the main sensation of the past weekend is still the same – the extreme degree of neglect in the handling of chances to score. Dynamo again did not score, did not score and did not score. It is no coincidence that even from the camp of Nizhny Novgorod the opinion was expressed that the turning point of the game was the one-on-one exit, ruined by Konstantin Tyukavin, with the score 1: 0 in favor of his team. But this was already the second half, where, as we now assert in hindsight, the Nizhny Novgorod team did something tactically extraordinary. But if the Dynamo center-forward had realized that moment in the 69th minute, the tone of the post-match comments would probably have been completely different.

Looking at this match through the prism of the statistics of strikes will again not allow you to make a mistake with the one who had the initiative – 18: 9 in favor of Dynamo. And on the scoreboard 1: 2 in favor of “Nizhny”. And this is generally a common picture today. Let’s say that in the previous round, Dynamo shot Lokomotiv four times – 24: 6. And in the protocol – 1: 1.

If we sum up the last three matches – against Ural, Loko and Nizhny – Dynamo’s advantage in terms of strikes will be total – 70:17. But there are only three goals scored. And the points scored are less than half: four out of nine. Of course, it is simply ridiculous to consider such a picture to be an accident.

This interpretation seems most similar to the truth: it is a payment for experience. Those blue and white stars that the country is fascinated with today are unable to guarantee anything. Like any young man. Valery Karpin’s commentary following the last, not the most successful match of Arsen Zakharyan in the national team was laconic and exhaustive: “Stability? At eighteen years old? “ And Arsen could not refute this opinion in the match with Nizhny, although he tried very hard.

In light of all that is happening, the position of the club occupies a lot. What emotions prevail now in the Dynamo elite? Is there any annoyance that something important was not done in the recent transfer window?

There is no big secret that this summer Dynamo considered the option of acquiring a status striker. In particular, the names of Aleksandar Mitrovich from Fulham or Mark Arnautovich, who played in China, broke through. Obviously, what expectations does such a transfer meet – first of all, to ensure that very scoring consistency. After all, Tyukavin – for all the certainty of his progress – cannot be called scored: only two goals in seven rounds of the current championship. However, the new striker never appeared in Petrovsky Park. And I want to understand why. Couldn’t or didn’t want to?

Zeljko Buvach / Photo: © FC Dynamo

Hardly such a seasoned specialist as Zeljko Buvach could harbor any illusions about the stability of youth. And he most likely predicted all these unscored goals and unaccounted points. But why, in that case, didn’t bring anyone?

If this was done on purpose, so as not to block the road to Tyukavin, in order to give him the opportunity to beat him up and grow old, all that remains is to take off his hat in front of Dynamo. Because few people in our football today are able to think and act strategically, few are willing to endure, few are able to curb the itch of disturbed ambition. And if Dynamo is ready and able, then sooner or later it will be rewarded.

Where reason and endurance are at the same time, there should be no failure.