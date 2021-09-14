“Experiencing for Zenit in the Champions League will not only be in St. Petersburg. The club has the largest army of fans in Russia “, reports Andrey Arshavin – Football

Former Zenit player Andrei Arshavin shared his expectations from the Champions League match against Chelsea.

– How do you perceive the fact that Zenit starts the Champions League with an away match against its current winner – Chelsea?

– This is great! Of course, this is a big challenge both for our team and for the club as a whole. Zenit is the only representative from Russia in the Champions League. This is a great additional responsibility.

I think that not only in St. Petersburg, but also football fans throughout the country will be concerned about us, following Zenit. Moreover, Zenit now has the largest army of fans.

Therefore, at the moment we must do everything to leave with our heads held high from Stamford Bridge and then from England. I think, first of all, we show our character. And, of course, I would like those who do not wish us well today, but expect defeat, just get upset after this game in London.

– How realistic is Zenit to count on the result, given the level of Chelsea’s squad and the arrival of Lukaku?

– The Belgian is a powerful reinforcement for Chelsea. It seems to me that this acquisition raises the entire Chelsea squad to another level. Well … On the other hand, this is the first game in the group stage, and in them, it seems to me, surprises happen more often.

Moreover, Zenit was quite confident in the start of the championship. Why not continue in the Champions League? Even despite the fact that we will have its current winner, – said Arshavin.