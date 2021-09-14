EY chooses Polygon to scale its enterprise blockchain products on Ethereum

It was announced on Monday that EY’s flagship blockchain services, including EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer, will be integrated with Polygon, allowing transactions to be transferred to Ethereum through the sidechain.

EY emphasized that its corporate clients will have access to increased transaction throughput with predictable fees and settlement times using Polygon.

The firm also announced that it is working with Polygon to offer permitted private optimistic pooling chains. Rollup Bundles is a tier 2 scaling solution that offers improved security and efficiency over transactions on the Ethereum mainnet. Paul Brody, Head of Global Blockchain at EY. noted:

“Working with Polygon provides EY teams with a powerful set of tools to scale transactions for clients and offers a faster roadmap to integration on the public Ethereum mainnet.”

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal praised EY for its commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and open technology standards.

While EY continued to iterate on its Nightfall level 2 zero knowledge proof protocol, the firm also helped launch the underlying open source protocol in March 2020.

Demand for Ethereum scaling solutions has skyrocketed in recent months amid persistently high fees associated with transactions on the mainnet, bringing the Polygon network’s total blocked value (TVL) from roughly $ 1 billion in early April to $ 8.5 billion. dollars today.