“Eyes in different directions” – Ariana Grande overdid it with Photoshop – POPCAKE

Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) posted on the official YouTube channel a week ago video with the text of the track “34 + 35”, which has already proven itself on the platform.

“9 million views 360 thousand likes 6.2 thousand dislikes 17.3 thousand comments “, – according to the statistics of the uploaded video.

However, these are not all the surprises that are associated with the release of her composition. November 12 on Twitter there was a cute photo with which the artist decided to tease their followers before the upcoming work, because on YouTube soon it is expected one more publication.

Ari sitting in the dressing room and filming himself. Subscribers, keen on visage, note that Grande very cute makeup, in which there is nothing superfluous: nude lip shade, good uniform and dense tone, soft eyebrow shape, pronounced correction of the cheekbones and nose, as well as a moderately used highlighter on the tip of the nose. However, others netizens noticethat girl “Tired of my filters and overdone with photoshop.”

“I love her, she is always beautiful! Such a straight girl, a girl, and give me the number of her eyelash master !!! “ – the girl jokingly writes.

We hope that the future release of Ariana’s video will definitely not disappoint us! Are you waiting for the premiere?