Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung has patented a smartphone stylus with a separate camera. This is reported by the Dutch edition LetsGoDigital.

The corresponding patent was found in the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The invention significantly expands the functionality of the smartphone stylus by adding a camera to the accessory. According to the document, the camera is built into the top of the proprietary S Pen device for more advanced photo and video shooting.

The engineers of the Korean corporation describe three scenarios for using the device. According to the first, the stylus is located inside the body of the smartphone and is taken out by the user only when necessary. According to the second, the accessory rises slightly from its niche when choosing a special mode in the operating system. There is also a third mode, in which the user can remove the stylus from the smartphone and place it in any possible way in the space for photographing and filming.

Also on the body of the stylus there is a button, by pressing which the shutter of the camera is released. The project provides for the placement of several cameras and a microphone on the stylus.

Samsung used to bundle Galaxy Note smartphones with a stylus. Earlier, insiders learned that the company could release the next device in the line in 2022. In 2021, the release of the new Galaxy Note device did not take place.