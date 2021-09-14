Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple may have two product launches this fall. About this in his Twitter according to well-known insider Mark Gurman.

Commenting on rumors about future Apple devices, a Bloomberg journalist said that the American company has planned two events this fall – a main one and an additional one. At the first, the IT corporation will present new iPhones, the second will be devoted to updated Mac computers and iPads. The announcement of the Apple Watch 7 will take place on the same evening with the presentation of the iPhone 13.

Last fall, Apple also couldn’t do with one event. Then in September, volume managers and employees of the corporation presented a new generation of Apple Watch. New iPhones were announced in October. In November, Apple revealed the updated Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which were the company’s first computers based on the ARM-based M1 processor. All events were pre-recorded and broadcast online.

MacRumors reporters recalled that last year Apple had to stretch the announcement of its products for three events, which was associated with the pandemic crisis and the disruption of iPhone production. It is not known how the corporation’s leaders were motivated by planning at least two presentations.

The first autumn presentation of the American company will take place on September 14 and will begin at 20:00 Moscow time. Apple is expected to unveil a new generation of iPhone.