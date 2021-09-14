Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Xiaomi showed its first smart glasses Smart Glasses. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the company

The device has a classic form factor, glasses are able to display information on built-in screens. Also, using the gadget, you can receive calls, read messages, take photos and videos. In addition, the device has an automatic translator function.

The lenses of the glasses have two MicroLED displays. According to company representatives, each pixel is about four micrometers in size, which made it possible to place screens in lenses. The announced accessory is created on the basis of technology that allows you to refract light and safely direct it into the human eye. Smart Glasses are equipped with a 5MP camera, microphones and speakers.

The device is based on an ARM processor, has a touch surface for control, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. The glasses weigh about 50 grams and are powered by the Android OS. No phone connection is required for full operation.

Representatives of the company did not disclose plans to launch the glasses on sale and did not disclose the estimated cost of the accessory.

Earlier, insiders reported that Apple is working on smart glasses. As it became known to sources, the full operation of the device will be carried out only when connected to the iPhone.