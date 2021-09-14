Gala Games (GALA) Grows 265% Shortly After Binance Listing Announcement | Blockchain24

NFT tokens and games are two of the hottest trends in the cryptosphere because they each represent new opportunities to attract users, and the unique nature of each niche allows members to generate wealth rather than spend money to become part of the community.

Gala Games, a blockchain gaming-focused project that allows users to use their unique NFT characters in gameplay, saw its GALA token reap significant benefits after Binance announced plans to list the GALA token. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after the GALA price hit a low of $ 0.021 on September 12, it fell 270% to an intraday high of $ 0.077 on September 13 as its 24-hour trading volume surged. …

A sudden spike in trading volume and a price breakout shortly after GALA began listing on Binance led to a skyrocketing price movement. Binance’s listing helped kickstart the recent momentum for GALA, but the project has been steadily building up its platform and gaining traction as the NFT sector thrives. On August 11, Gala Games successfully completed the first sale of VOX, the main NFT project offering, which sold out in less than eight minutes, despite network congestion problems and high gas prices.

In addition to the VOX sale, Gala Games has released new updates to its hit game Town Star, and the project has revealed details on new games such as Spidertanks. With these final steps, GALA can try to follow the path paved by other successful games like Axie Infinity.