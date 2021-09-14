“Goal to Spartak?” Ever since the days of Lokomotiv I wanted to score against the people’s team “

Midfielder of Khimki Denis Glushakov commented on his goal to Spartak (1: 3) in the 7th round match of the Tinkoff RPL.

– The goal against Spartak is not that special. This is the first ball for me. Never scored with them. Somewhere in my soul there was joy, because I have already scored to other clubs… Since the days of Lokomotiv I wanted to score against the people’s team. These are inexpressible feelings. This is football. There was joy in my soul. We can say that this is a sports interest.

Who did you communicate with? Yeshchenko was a lot. He said that he was called Maradona in childhood. We talked to him before the game, after the game. And so, with Rebrov, Lomovitsky, Rasskazov, Kutepov. We talked with Zobnin in the game. Good relationship with everyone.

What needs to be restored in Khimki? It is clear that a number of players have left. Now a new team. We drove ourselves into a difficult situation, from which we must get out through I can’t, showing character. We must remember the last season, due to which we won… But remember the players, not the coaching staff. There are nuances, but the requirements are the same. Perhaps the players’ requirements have changed for themselves.

My recovery? I do it as before. Maybe at the end of the season, when I got injured, the preparation affected. I wanted to prove myself in the new season, because at the end of that I got injured. I had to keep scoring goals. There is a goal to get into the national team. It’s not a secret… Everyone sets goals for themselves. I train, play, work, and then it will be seen, – said Glushakov on the air of the program “8-16” at the MATCH PRIME.

This season Glushakov played 7 matches for Khimki in Tinkoff RPL and scored 4 goals.