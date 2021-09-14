Guerin on negotiations with Kaprizov: There are some obstacles. I think we made an honest offer – 09/14/2021

“There are some obstacles (it is indicated that this was said in an“ annoyed voice ”- comment Sports.ru). I believe that at this stage we are behaving very honestly. How far apart are we from each other? Not really, but sometimes it can all take a while. This is my vision. You can ask Paul Theofanos (Kaprizov’s agent – Sports.ru) or Cyril himself about this, and they may say something completely different.

I think we made a very honest offer to him. It is at this point that we are now. Look, I’m ready to sign a contract with him right now. But that must be fair, and I feel that we were very, very fair.

As for the refusal of the offer, I cannot talk about it yet. To be honest, I don’t think about it too often. This is a drastic measure. I do not think that we are close to this. So far, I do not feel any discomfort because of this situation. Let’s see how things go in the near future. He is a very important player for our team, and I told him about this many times.