Hot Pursuit podcast. Bitcoin collapse, fake news and Cardano hard fork :: RBC.Crypto

Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange, on the main events of the cryptoindustry in recent days

Last week, the bitcoin rate in 1.5 hours fell by $ 8.5 thousand, at the moment it dropped below $ 43 thousand.Then the value of the cryptocurrency rose above $ 46 thousand, but yesterday, September 13, it again sharply rolled back against the background of the situation with fake news about the partnership between Litecoin Foundation and Walmart. At the same time, the price of the Cardano cryptocurrency began to decline after the Alonzo hard fork, which took place on Monday night.

We talked about these events in the RBC-Crypto podcast with Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange. He talked about why the cryptocurrency market retains chances for further growth, what prospects Cardano and other altcoins have, and why fake news has a serious impact on quotes.

Some excerpts from the podcast:

03:15 “The crypto community thought that crypto-nightmare had begun, but already in the USA”

08:12 “The market is still not clearly regulated, so none of the large corporations will go there”

09:30 “Inflation will remain at the same level, so investors will have to continue to invest in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies”

10:44 “Already at the end of September – beginning of October, bitcoin will recover to $ 50 thousand, maybe $ 54 thousand and gradually by the end of the year it will overcome the historical maximum value”

12:21 “Now absolutely any project can shoot”

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the object of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

– “Further market decline will be a gift.” What will happen to bitcoin

– What you need to know about Bitcoin Day in El Salvador. Cards

– Who Needs Bubble Coins or How Currency.com Launched

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.