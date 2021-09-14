Huawei unveils 27-inch curved monitor MateView GT and system unit MateStation B520

Huawei’s mobile division is going through hard times. However, the company is developing its business in other directions. Huawei has unveiled the 27-inch curved MateView GT monitor and the MateStation B520 system unit powered by Intel Tiger Lake processors.


The new monitor has a 1500R screen curvature. The 27-inch matrix boasts a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The display provides 90 percent DCI-P3 color space and 4000: 1 contrast ratio. The maximum screen brightness is 350 cd / m22, HDR10 support declared. The monitor is equipped with two powerful stereo speakers. The MateView GT uses a joystick to control the settings. Interfaces include HDMI, DP, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The cost of the new item is $ 418. The version without built-in acoustics is $ 325.

Huawei hasn’t said too much about the new computer. It is known that the new product is based on the 11th generation Intel Core Tiger Lake processors. Wi-Fi 6 is used to connect to the network. The cost of the basic version of the computer is $ 635.





