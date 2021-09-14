Huawei unveils updated MateBook 13S and 14S laptops, as well as the MatePad Pro tablet

Huawei today unveiled a number of new products, including the MateStation system units, the MateView GT monitor and the MateStation X all-in-one unit. In addition, the company has updated its branded compact notebooks MateBook S and the professional tablet MatePad Pro.

The updated 13- and 14-inch MateBook S weigh 1.32 and 1.43 kg, respectively. In both cases, the screens occupy 90% of the front surface of the top cover. Matrices have a resolution of 2520 × 1680 pixels at 3: 2 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage.

The laptops are based on 45W Intel Core-H Tiger Lake processors. The cooling system is 25% more efficient than previous generation notebooks. 60 Wh batteries are capable of providing up to 13 hours of battery life. 15 minutes of charging allows you to work for about three hours without being connected to the mains.

Huawei MateBook 13S and 14S support Huawei Sound technology, which provides high-quality surround sound. Both notebook models are equipped with four speakers.

The base version of the Huawei MateBook 13S with a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $ 1,085. The most advanced MateBook 14S with a Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost $ 1,395.

In addition, Huawei has unveiled the 12.6-inch MatePad Pro in the new Summer Populus color scheme. The new product is available with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The tablet supports the second generation M-Pencil stylus. The device is based on the HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chip. The OLED screen of the device provides full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The tablet runs Harmony OS 2.0 out of the box. The 5G version costs $ 1,472. A model without cellular support will cost $ 1271.