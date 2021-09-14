“I am tormented by suspicions that Usyk is better than he looks,” Tyson Fury reports – Boxing / MMA / UFC

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) commented on the performances of Ukrainian Alexander Usik (18-0, 13 KOs) in the heavyweight division.

“In the last two fights I saw not so much from Usik. But then I thought about it a bit. Perhaps he does not show us everything he is capable of.

Maybe he was having fun with rivals like Chisora ​​and Witherspoon. Perhaps he was not trying to win these fights properly.

He probably looked bad on purpose in order to get a big check and show a good performance on the night of the fight. This has happened before.

Many fighters looked terrible in fights to get big fights. Then they took the opportunity and ran in big duels.

I am tormented by suspicions that Usyk is better than it seems, that on the night when he feels the need to perform well, he will do it, just like me.

I can give a shitty bag fight, but when I fight the best in the world, I take advantage of the situation and have good fights with them, ”Fury said in an interview with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.

Usyk made his heavyweight debut in October 2019, when Witherspoon refused to continue the fight after round 7.

In October 2020, Usik defeated Chisora ​​by unanimous decision.

On September 25, the Ukrainian will box with Joshua.

Anthony Joshua: “Wladimir Klitschko is a boxer of the highest level, and Usyk, perhaps, comes second”

Arthur Beterbiev: “Joshua will beat Usik because he is a real heavyweight”