Introduced DeepCool AK620 cooler for powerful processors

DeepCool has announced a universal processor cooler AK620: the novelty has received a rather massive tower-type design.

The equipment includes a two-piece radiator with dimensions of 127 × 110 × 157 mm. Six heat pipes with a diameter of 6 mm each pass through it. Their direct contact with the processor cover is not provided.

Fans with a diameter of 120 mm are installed between the sections of the radiator and on its outer part. Their rotational speed ranges from 500 to 1850 rpm, allowing airflows up to 68.99 CFM. The noise level does not exceed 28 dBA. The static pressure reaches 2.19 mm H2O.

The cooler is able to cope with the cooling of chips, whose maximum thermal energy dissipation (TDP) reaches 260 W. These can be Intel LGA2066 / 2011-v3 / 2011/1200/1151/1150/1155 products, as well as AMD AM4 / AM3 + / AM3 / AM2 + / AM2 / FM2 + / FM2 / FM1.

Overall dimensions are 129 × 138 × 160 mm, weight – 1456 g. Unfortunately, the price of the new item has not been disclosed yet.