Jennifer Aniston made it clear what kind of man she needs

The actress no longer wants to contact her colleagues.

Jennifer Aniston shared a look at the relationship between celebrities and non-public people. The star made her acclaim during a conversation with PEOPLE’s Kay Adams (The TV Show!) Promoting the second season of her Apple TV + series The Morning Show.

The actress noted that she would not mind having an affair with someone who does not belong to the film industry. Moreover, she noted that it would be nice to meet someone outside of Hollywood.

It is possible that this was one of the reasons why Aniston did not start a relationship with a colleague. The actress has debunked rumors that she was dating fellow TV series “Friends” David Schwimmer.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the actress reacted to the attributed romance with a colleague. – Well, really? This is my brother!”.

The actress previously told PEOPLE that she would never try a dating app in her life. Jennifer Aniston plans to stick with her regular dating methods.

From 2000 to 2005, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt. She split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years of marriage. At the moment, the star is focused on work, friends and taking care of pets.