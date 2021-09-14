Jennifer Aniston personally congratulates Brad Pitt on the Academy Award at the post-award party

Jennifer Aniston / Brad Pitt

After the legendary meeting of 51-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards in January this year, fans of the couple began to wait for the next reunion of the actors and hoped that they would see their idols together at the Oscars. True, unlike Pitt, Aniston was not among the nominees, so their meeting was unlikely. Indeed, the actress did not appear at the ceremony.

Nevertheless, the ex-spouses still met on this day – Brad and Jen were among the guests of the post-Scar party of American writer Guy Osery, where the actress congratulated the ex-spouse on the victory (recall that Pitt received the award for Best Supporting Actor “for his role in the movie” Once in … Hollywood “(Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood).

According to insiders, Aniston and Pitt did not stay at the party for long. Jennifer sincerely congratulated Brad on the victory, and he thanked her for the kind words. They behaved, as eyewitnesses say, the former spouses were very restrained and modest, obviously not wanting to once again give a reason for talking about their reunion. Recall that a random shot from the Screen Actors Guild Award, in which Pitt took his ex-wife by the hand, gave rise to a large number of rumors about a spark between the ex-spouses.

By the way, today Aniston celebrates his birthday. And it is likely that Pitt will also be among the guests she has invited this year.