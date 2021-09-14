Kendall Jenner showed how to dress this fall

Another day, another magazine cover for Kendall Jenner, who looked unbeatable in her new shoot for ELLE, stunning with so many sexy looks!

When it comes to 25-year-old Kendall Jenner, the supermodel always graces the cover of a magazine perfectly and her last work was in the August issue for “ELLE” 2021 year. Kendall looked amazing as she modeled gorgeous new fall jewelry in Los Angeles, while her jet-black hair was trimmed into a shaggy mullet with curtain bangs.

One of her favorite shots from the hideous shoot shows Kendall wearing a pair of black Wolford fishnet tights with an oversized Prada black bomber jacket, Prada platform pumps, an Aisling Camps lace crop top and black high-waisted Naked Cashmere briefs.

Los Angeles supermodel Kendall Jenner is enthusiastic about the new fall collection. All skins can be viewed here.

In perhaps our favorite photo from the set, Kendall looked stunning in a head-to-toe Celine by Hedi Slimane ensemble with a metallic silver pleated dress with a deep V neck paired with an oversized plaid shirt over a denim jacket. and a hoodie. She finished off the look with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Since then, her outfits have only improved when she donned a deep black N ° 21 bodysuit by Alessandro Dell’Acqua with a plaid button-down top and Khaite boots. She looked fall-ready in a long-sleeved red plaid Dior top and oversized mesh tights on her legs that wore nothing but fishnet-style panties and stockings.

Kendall Jenner easily recreates absolutely any trend

One of her most daring looks was Balenciaga’s gold thigh-high boots, made of metal and looking like a robot. She softened the trendy shoes with a pale floral Balenciaga dress with a black turtleneck underneath. Kendall created so many stunning outfits throughout the shoot and what we love about this model is that she can easily create absolutely any trend or outfit.