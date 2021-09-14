Kristen Stewart spotted in New York on a date with a bride











Kristen Stewart, 31, on her return from Venice, enjoys a quiet vacation in the company of her loved ones.

The other day, the “Twilight” star was spotted on a date in New York with her girlfriend (and alleged fiancée), screenwriter Dylan Mayer. With cups of cold coffee in their hands, the girls strolled through the Soho area.

Kristen tried on a light crop top and light blue jeans, while Dylan went on a date in a dark T-shirt and plaid miniskirt. They both complemented their street looks with sunglasses as well.









Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer





The girls declassified their romance in 2019. Stewart and Meyer started talking about a possible engagement in mid-July, when both stars were spotted wearing rings on their ring fingers. The artists themselves did not comment on this news, leaving fans and the press in conjecture about the meaning of these rings and the very gesture of their exchange.

Recently, at the 78th Venice Film Festival, she presented the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, in which she played the role of Lady Dee. Critics were ambivalent about the work: while some noted the success of Kristen’s choice for the main role, others admitted that the film was let down by the lack of a sense of proportion.

Also, the first official poster of the drama was the reason for the creation of a meme based on the famous embarrassment that happened to Jennifer Lawrence during the Academy Awards.

