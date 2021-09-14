“Krykhovyak let Krasnodar down. The captain cannot play so recklessly. “

Sportbox.ru permanent expert Alexander Bubnov commented on the results of the 7th round match Tinkoff RPL Rostov – Krasnodar (1: 1).

The first half for Krasnodar was disastrous. We scored ourselves, got a red card, missed the penalty … Plus, Cabella had a chance to score. With this in mind, there is a draw to the “bulls” for happiness. But the team did not move away from their game, they controlled the ball – and in the second half this resulted in an excellent scoring combination when Spertsyan scored with Ionov’s pass. I note Safonov, who defended this match well, really helped out several times: he saved after going one-on-one in the second half, deflected Ramirez’s shot on his goal, took shots after free throws. For me he is the best player of the match.

In the first half, Krasnodar lost not only Krykhovyak (due to removal), but also Cordoba (due to injury). The latter was just replaced by Spertsyan, who entered the support zone instead of the captain who grabbed the red card. Ionov went to the position of the striker. I repeat, in principle, Gancharenko’s charges did not move away from their game and even in the minority had an advantage – especially at the beginning of the second half. But in the end, fatigue began to show.

Has Krykhovyak already had his third removal during his stay in Russia? He always wages a tough fight … However, it must be admitted that such an experienced footballer, also a captain, cannot play so recklessly with a warning. Let the team down.

Although Rostov played in the majority, they did not create many chances. Semin’s team now operates with five defenders. On the right edge, a young guy Langovich came out today. He is not yet able to actively support the attack, as it should be for a defender with such an arrangement. Rostov focused on playing reliably in defense and was clearly afraid of an opponent who had a better attacking play. If the “bulls” were not in the minority, they would certainly be closer to victory.

The situation for Rostovites is tense. Losing points, losing many players. In the near future, they will have to hang out next to the departure zone. Now they are in 12th place, but they have an equal number of points with Khimki, and they look more interesting – in attack, for sure.

Open video