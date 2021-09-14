Kylie Jenner was bullied on Instagram

The subscribers were angered by the fact that the girl writes about cosmetics, instead of agitating her audience to vote in the US elections.

American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner posted a congratulation post on her Instagram account. In the post, she congratulated her sister model Kendall Jenner on her birthday on November 3rd. Also, in the post, the girl indicated that her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics will be replenished with new units one more time, graying. It was the mention of cosmetics that displeased Kylie’s subscribers.

Now in the US presidential elections are taking place (a very important event for all Americans) and many people are waiting for a call to vote from celebrities, and not news about a new collection of cosmetics. In the comments, users called Jenner “stupid and superficial.” The girl herself has not yet reacted to the bullying in any way.

We will remind, Kendal Jenner was convicted of a loud birthday celebration. The girl violated quarantine restrictions by throwing a large-scale party while the whole world is suffering from a pandemic.

