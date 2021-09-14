Lenovo YOGA Slim 7 Pro review

Table of Contents

Positioning

Lenovo has transformed Yoga from an experimental to a premium brand for quite some time now. Previously, Yoga meant only 2-in-1 laptops, but now the touchscreen is no longer a must.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is a premium business laptop, not for harsh managers, but more for free artists. Lenovo itself says: “If you need the latest smart technology or powerful tools to bring your creative ideas to life, Yoga will help you with it.”

Key selling advantages:

14 ” 2.8K screen with 16 x 10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support

OLED screen optionally available

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Powerful Ryzen 7 5800H processor

Windows Hello IR camera

Eye-tracking system: the laptop automatically locks when the user leaves

Wi-Fi 6

Metal body, premium sleek design

Specifications

Screen : 14 inches, IPS LCD, glossy, 2880 × 1800 dots, 90 Hz, 400 nits, aspect ratio 16 by 10, color gamut 100% sRGB

: 14 inches, IPS LCD, glossy, 2880 × 1800 dots, 90 Hz, 400 nits, aspect ratio 16 by 10, color gamut 100% sRGB OS : Windows 10 Home

: Windows 10 Home CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16MB cache Graphics : AMD Radeon Graphics

: AMD Radeon Graphics Memory : 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (not upgradeable)

: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (not upgradeable) Storage device : 1024 GB M.2 2280 SSD (upgrade possible)

: 1024 GB M.2 2280 SSD (upgrade possible) Connection : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Keyboard : with white backlight

: with white backlight Touchpad : 12 x 7.5 cm, supports gestures

: 12 x 7.5 cm, supports gestures Camera : 720 HD, IR camera

: 720 HD, IR camera Battery : 61 W * h, adapter 90 W, weighs 440 g, up to 12 hours

: 61 W * h, adapter 90 W, weighs 440 g, up to 12 hours Audio : 4W stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

: 4W stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Other :

: Ports : 1xUSB-A 3.1 Gen 1 2x USB Type-C 1x 3.5 mm jack

: Dimensions (edit) : 312.4 x 221.1 x 16.9 mm, weight 1.32 kg

: 312.4 x 221.1 x 16.9 mm, weight 1.32 kg Material : anodized aluminum

: anodized aluminum Price: 117,290 rubles









Appearance

A neat laptop made of anodized aluminum with a slightly unusual 16×10 glossy aspect ratio.

Compact, lightweight (only 1.3 kg) with minimal branding. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro looks and feels like a premium laptop.

Yoga lettering and Lenovo tag.

On the bottom panel there are rubber feet.

Not quite standard screws. It is understood that the user has no need to look inside. The RAM is unsoldered, but the SSD can be replaced.

On the left side are two USB Type-C that can be used for charging. The laptop, by the way, can be recharged from the smartphone adapter, but it will complain about insufficient power.

On the right side is the classic high-speed Type-A and 3.5mm jack.

The laptop opens up to 180 degrees.

The laptop can be easily opened with one hand, while immediately turning on automatically. The option can be disabled in the BIOS, but it is easier to run the proprietary Lenovo Vantage application. I recommend the application for study. In my ranking, Lenovo Vantage is the best system application among all manufacturers.

The generation number is indicated on the end.

Keyboard and touchpad

The laptop has a full-size keyboard with two levels of milky white backlighting. The key travel is a bit shorter. I did not find it in the characteristics, but, most likely, 0.9-1 mm. This entire review is typed on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro. Overall, the keyboard feel is positive, although I prefer keyboards with slightly deeper travel. The keyboard takes a little time to get used to. This is related to pressing force, as a shorter stroke requires softer touches. If you drum, your fingertips will get tired.

The keyboard, of course, shows that this is not a laptop for the office: the arrow keys are paired, Home, End and other buttons important for hotkeys are located on the arrows.





Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro boasts an enlarged touchpad – 12 by 7.5 cm.This is a great solution. The touchpad supports gestures and swipes. The bottom of the touchpad is pushed through, imitating the right and left mouse buttons.

Screen

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is available with different screen options. I got IPS for the test, but advertising posters say there is an option with an OLED panel. If possible, then, of course, you should choose an OLED screen. Firstly, you will benefit in color reproduction, get more brightness, you can put black wallpapers and save battery.

However, the IPS-matrix is ​​also good. Interestingly, Lenovo was given the option to select a refresh rate of 90Hz. This frequency makes the picture a little smoother when scrolling. To be honest, I don’t really understand why this is necessary, except in competitive reaction games. But manufacturers, both in smartphones and in laptops, increase the refresh rate of the screen. Although, when viewing long hypertext documents, the eyes seem to get tired less.

The screen is a bit irregular. The aspect ratio is 16 by 10 and the high resolution is 2880 by 1800 pixels. Color gamut – standard 100% sRGB. All this makes the screen comfortable for working with text documents.

One cannot but praise the significant stock of brightness. Claimed 400 nits, but when measured, it turned out even a little more – 410 nits. Despite the fact that the screen is glossy, the margin of brightness is sufficient so that glare does not interfere with the work.

Above the screen is a typical 720p webcam. Strange, but for some reason Lenovo did not use its proprietary shutter in this model. When the camera is on, the white LED is on. However, the Lenovo Vantage app has a button that blocks the launch of the webcam.





Performance

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of soldered RAM and 1TB SSD.





Perhaps the most prominent processor in the specs is the processor, which AMD itself advertises as “the Zen 3 architecture is the world’s fastest cores for PC gamers.” Such a processor is designed for high-performance laptops. If you look at the processor, presented in mid-January this year, it was mainly installed in gaming laptops. However, he came to the place in Yoga. Powerful yet energy efficient, it is great for expanding the possibilities, allowing even simple video editing.

In terms of games, the power of the laptop is quite enough for indie projects, World of Tanks. However, the graphics can also run AAA games, but we are talking about 720p resolution.

Below are some screenshots from the World of Tanks benchmark. In theory, the game can be run in “ultra” quality at a native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. However, in scenes of the game saturated with opponents, the frame rate will sag. The best option is either to play in native resolution at medium settings, or to set “ultra” -quality textures, but Full HD resolution.

The RAM cannot be upgraded, and the SSD in the laptop is fast and fast, so although it can be replaced, there is no reason for this.

Perhaps it is worth noting that even under maximum load, the laptop runs stably and does not lose performance. Although, to be honest, it is not implied that the target audience will download it 100%. However, simple 4K video editing is quite possible to do (without pleasure, but you can). Take a look at the screenshots below for the CPU temperature.





Battery life

The laptop has a relatively small battery of 62.2 Wh. And the “iron” filling without discrete graphics. However, the laptop comes with a fairly powerful 90 W power adapter (weight with wires – 440 g). At the same time, via USB Type-C, the laptop can be charged with an adapter from a smartphone, although the system will immediately notify you that charging is slow.

Lenovo claims up to 12 hours of battery life in promotional materials. It all depends on the performance mode and screen brightness. In office mode (word processor and browser) with the screen at maximum brightness, the laptop will last 6.5 – 7 hours.

However, if you reduce the brightness to 50% and turn on the video file, then the laptop may well work for 13 hours. Of course, at maximum performance (for example, when playing or rendering video), the laptop will last 1 hour and 40 minutes.

And don’t forget to use Lenovo Vantage. In the app, you can turn on the fast charging function, you can optimize the battery for operation from an outlet, etc.

Conclusion

Lenovo has evolved significantly in recent years and has deservedly become the global market leader. Personally, my opinion is that in the last 5 years, two manufacturers have “added” the most – they are Lenovo and ASUS. The latter, by the way, was always good, but ASUS was always hampered by their excessive passion for innovation. They often made products for which the average consumer was not mentally prepared. Today ASUS has slightly reduced the fire in the firebox, making the products more innovative and challenging (in a good way).

Lenovo has followed a similar path. The company has honed its ability to make the perfect business notebook. The ThinkPad series has never been better than it is now. Initially, slightly obscure ThinkBooks for small businesses proved to be very appropriate and fit in the market. The Yoga line has always (for my taste) been too daring and experimental (watch the videos from 2012-15, where people dance, jump, and I want to ask what is happening), and now it has become calmer and more mature.

I suppose, in terms of the level of perception, Yoga sees its competitor as a MacBook from Apple, the XPS series from Dell, Envy from HP, ZenBook from ASUS.

Given the premium component, it’s hard to recommend Yoga to everyone. For example, if you want to save money, then you should pay attention to the ZenBook from ASUS. Not a bit worse. The second point is the screen. It is not entirely clear whether there will be an option with an OLED panel in Russia. I believe in the coming year OLED panels in premium laptops will become a must-have for the entire arsenal of modern marketing. And here you should assess yourself sensibly. A laptop is bought for 3-4 years. Could it be that when OLED beech ads are poured out of all the screens, you will begin to regret that you have an IPS LCD?