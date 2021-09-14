Live photo of the first smartphone created by Oppo in partnership with Kodak leaked to the network

We previously reported that Oppo and Kodak have teamed up to work on a new flagship smartphone with an advanced camera that contains two high-end 50MP sensors. But, apparently, before the launch of this smartphone, the companies will present another jointly developed device. The network has leaked a photo of the flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro, designed in the style of classic Kodak cameras.

Judging by the sticker on the back of the case, we have a smartphone with the model number PEEM00, that is, the usual Find X3 Pro, so no hardware innovations should be expected from the device. The only difference between the novelty and the flagship smartphone already available on the market will be the design in the style of the Kodak 35 Classic camera. The upper part of the rear panel is made in silver, while the lower part is covered by a decorative black leather overlay.

Recall that the Oppo Find X3 Pro, presented in March this year, is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device boasts a main quad camera with two 50MP, one 13MP and one 3MP sensors. The smartphone is distinguished by a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a resolution of 1440 × 3216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.