Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset with Original Design Introduced

Logitech G, the gaming division of Logitech, has announced the G435 gaming headset, which stands out for its lightweight construction and original design. On the Russian market, the novelty will go on sale by the end of September.

The device is of a wireless type. Data exchange can be carried out in two ways: via Bluetooth or via a LIGHTSPEED transceiver operating in the 2.4 GHz frequency range. The headset uses an overhead design and weighs just 165 grams. It provides the ability to limit the maximum volume level to 85 dB.

It is noted that the new product has become the most environmentally friendly wireless model of Logitech G. It received the CarbonNeutral certification: it means that the company fully compensates for the carbon emissions that are generated during the production of the device by financing certified eco-programs. The construction uses at least 22% recycled plastic, and the packaging paper is made from wood from forests certified by the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

The claimed battery life on a single charge of the battery reaches 18 hours. Support for Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic technologies has been implemented for maximum immersion in the world of surround sound.

The novelty will be available in three colors: a combination of black and neon yellow (Black & Neon Yellow), blue and raspberry (Blue & Raspberry) and bluish-white and lilac (Off-White & Lilac) colors. The price will be 6990 rubles.