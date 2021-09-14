London High Court Asks Binance To Track Hackers Suspected Of Stealing $ 2.6M Cryptocurrency

The London High Court has ordered Binance, the world’s largest online digital currency exchange service, to track down hackers suspected of stealing $ 2.6 million worth of cryptocurrency, Reuters reported.

Binance should also freeze hacker accounts, according to a court order.

Earlier, the Royal Court in London accepted a lawsuit to find hackers from a victim whose Binance account was hacked.

The victim, whose account is linked to the AI ​​company Fetch.ai, reported that the amount was stolen from a Binance account on June 6 and sold in less than an hour at a significantly lower price to a third party. The user was unable to move their assets due to account restrictions.

Speaking to Reuters, a Binance spokesperson confirmed that the company is helping Fetch.ai in recovering assets.

“Binance regularly blocks accounts identified as having suspicious activity in accordance with its security policy protocols and its commitment to protect users while using the platform,” the service said in a statement.

In recent months, the Binance service has been under scrutiny by regulators and subjected to various measures of restraint around the world, Business Insider notes.

Binance was founded in China and is officially registered in the Cayman Islands, but regulators are complaining about the company’s fragmented physical existence. Binance currently does not have a physical office.

Photo: Grey82 / Shutterstock