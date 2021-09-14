https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210906/zhdu-novykh-priklyucheniy—salma-khayek-otmetila-55-letie-259363116.html
“Looking forward to new adventures” – Salma Hayek celebrated 55th anniversary
“Looking forward to new adventures” – Salma Hayek celebrated 55th anniversary
According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport 09/06/2021, Sputnik Georgia
2021-09-06T19: 50 + 0400
2021-09-06T19: 50 + 0400
2021-09-06T20: 09 + 0400
show business – news, scandals, stories
foreign stars
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/0f/252025804_0:141:2048:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6629a2266d1e7d4f90bc81642bc114.jpg
TBILISI, 6 Sep – Sputnik. The famous Mexican-American actress, filmmaker and producer Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday and delighted users with photos in a swimsuit, showing a beautiful figure. The Hollywood actress decided to celebrate the anniversary surrounded by waves, palm trees and the sun. On the occasion of her birthday, Salma published a spectacular photo in which she boasted of a gorgeous figure in a swimsuit. “Happy 55th birthday to me! I look forward to new adventures,” Salma signed the photo. Salma Hayek herself shared about old age, emphasizing that women do not have expiration date, and that kind of thinking needs to be done away with. According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport. “Because you can kick your ass at any age. You can stand up for yourself, dream, be romantic at any age. We have the right to to be loved exactly as we are. We are not only here to make children or babysit a man. Not to serve everyone and everything around. When children grow up, a woman is usually written off. This is a misunderstanding that has been around for centuries, “said the star on Red Table Talk.
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
2021
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
news
ru_GE
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/0f/252025804_0:136:2048:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_124bb6bffa7f4e83449d4c997eea3b30.jpg
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
Sputnik Georgia
media@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”
foreign stars
According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport.
TBILISI, 6 Sep – Sputnik. The famous Mexican-American actress, filmmaker and producer Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday and delighted users with photos in a swimsuit, showing a wonderful figure.
The Hollywood actress decided to celebrate her anniversary surrounded by waves, palms and sun. On the occasion of her birthday, Salma posted a spectacular photo in which she showed off a luxurious figure in a swimsuit.
“Happy 55th birthday to me! I look forward to new adventures”, – signed the snapshot Salma.
Salma Hayek herself shared on the topic of old age, emphasizing that women do not have an expiration date, and this kind of thinking needs to end. According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport.
“Because you can kick ass at any age. You can stand up for yourself, dream, be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved exactly as we are. We are not only here to make children. or babysitting a man. Not to serve everyone and everything around. When children grow up, a woman is usually written off. This is a misunderstanding that has existed for many centuries, “- said the star on the Red Table Talk.
Read also: