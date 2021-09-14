https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210906/zhdu-novykh-priklyucheniy—salma-khayek-otmetila-55-letie-259363116.html

“Looking forward to new adventures” – Salma Hayek celebrated 55th anniversary

“Looking forward to new adventures” – Salma Hayek celebrated 55th anniversary

According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport 09/06/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-09-06T19: 50 + 0400

2021-09-06T19: 50 + 0400

2021-09-06T20: 09 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/0f/252025804_0:141:2048:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6629a2266d1e7d4f90bc81642bc114.jpg

TBILISI, 6 Sep – Sputnik. The famous Mexican-American actress, filmmaker and producer Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday and delighted users with photos in a swimsuit, showing a beautiful figure. The Hollywood actress decided to celebrate the anniversary surrounded by waves, palm trees and the sun. On the occasion of her birthday, Salma published a spectacular photo in which she boasted of a gorgeous figure in a swimsuit. “Happy 55th birthday to me! I look forward to new adventures,” Salma signed the photo. Salma Hayek herself shared about old age, emphasizing that women do not have expiration date, and that kind of thinking needs to be done away with. According to the movie star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport. “Because you can kick your ass at any age. You can stand up for yourself, dream, be romantic at any age. We have the right to to be loved exactly as we are. We are not only here to make children or babysit a man. Not to serve everyone and everything around. When children grow up, a woman is usually written off. This is a misunderstanding that has been around for centuries, “said the star on Red Table Talk.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/06/0f/252025804_0:136:2048:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_124bb6bffa7f4e83449d4c997eea3b30.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

foreign stars