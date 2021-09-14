Maccabi Haifa – Feyenoord. Forecast and bet for 1.77 / Football predictions

On September 14, the Israeli Maccabi from Haifa will host Feyenoord Rotterdam as part of the 1st round of the Conference League group stage. The meeting will start at 17:30 Moscow time. Maccabi Haifa – Feyenoord: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa the current Euroseason started in the Champions League. So the team did not stay for a long time, immediately losing the opposition to the Kazakh “Kairat” – 1: 1 and 0: 2.

Having moved to the League of Conferences, the Greens were able to overcome three rounds of selection there and made their way to the main part of the tournament. At first, the Israelis easily passed Dynamo Tbilisi – 5: 1 and 2: 1.

Then came the turn of “HB Torshavna” from the Faroe Islands (7: 2 and 0: 1), and just before the group stage the team removed the Azerbaijani “Neftchi” from its path – 4: 0 and 3: 3.

Maccabi, after two rounds in the Israeli championship, has four points to its credit and occupies the fifth place in the table.

Feyenoord

Feyenoord immediately took the start in the League of Conferences, where at the first stage of the selection he had huge problems with Kosovar “Drita”, after the away 0: 0, at home he won with great difficulty – 3: 2.

In subsequent qualifying rounds, the Rotterdam club avoided the hassle. First, he beat Swiss Lucerne, beating it twice 3: 2 and 3: 0, and then knocked out Swedish Elfsborg – 5: 0 and 1: 3.

The Dutch club is approaching this game after an away defeat from Utrecht (1: 3) in the national championship. Rotterdam opened an account, but didn’t even keep a draw.

In the standings of the domestic championship “Feyenoord” scored six points in three meetings and is on the seventh line in the overall standings, but has a game in reserve.

This fight will be the first between these clubs. Previously, they did not even carry freight trains between themselves.

Forecast and bet on Maccabi Haifa – Feyenoord

In this fight, bookmakers give preference to guests. For the victory of “Feyenoord” they offer – 2.10…

On Victoria Maccabi they give – 3.55, draw scored – in 3.40…

Maccabi scores regularly at home and Feyenoord have scored nine goals in their past four away games. Therefore, it is quite possible to expect that in the face-to-face confrontation, these teams will upset each other.