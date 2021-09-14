Maria Lasitskene explained why she refused to meet with Vladimir Putin

2020 Olympic High Jump Champion Maria Lasitskene told why she decided to skip the meeting of the Russian Olympians with the President of the country Vladimir Putin, which took place last weekend.

“The question of my participation in this event arose immediately after my return from Tokyo. Games in Japan were not the last start for track and field athletes, the season just crossed the equator. In addition, over the past six years, for various reasons, I was unable to participate in a large number of starts, a lot was lost. So I really wanted to play until the very end of the season.

An event in the Kremlin would mean for me the rejection of all September tournaments, including the final of the Diamond League in Zurich. But participation in these competitions was very important for me in terms of preparation for the biggest starts of the next season: the World and European Championships, where I also really want to meet the expectations of the Russian fans. Everyone understands everything, so we calmly went on our trip abroad for five starts in a row, ”Lasitskene TASS quotes.