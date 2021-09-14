Met Gala 2021: Chanel’s Kristen Stewart look

Actress Kristen Stewart, 31, was also among the invited guests at the annual Met Gala 2021.

Stewart arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in outfit from Chanel – a brand with which a celebrity has long and fruitfully cooperated. Kristen was wearing a pink blouse with a small floral print and with a thin black tie at the collar and ruffles, from under which a white lace top was visible, and white bell-bottomed trousers with arrows complemented the image.

To the image Kristen picked up black ankle boots with high heels. And although everyone knows about her dislike for such shoes when going out on the track, sometimes the actress has to adhere to the dress code.

Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

Blond hair – Kristen dyed it for filming in the movie “Spencer”, in which she played Princess Diana – she gathered in a “Malvinka” ponytail and twisted her bangs into a curl. The makeup on the star’s face was rich, with pink eye shadow and arrows, and she also did a light manicure.

Kristen Stewart / Associated Press

Recall that during the Venice Film Festival, the public saw several images of Kristen Stewart from Chanel. Including in a short tweed romper, in which she showed the audience her slender long legs.

Read Also: See The Best Outputs at the Met Gala 2021

Star guests of the Met Gala 2021 (46 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link