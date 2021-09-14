Met Gala 2021: Sharon Stone, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Maria Sharapova, Kristen Stewart and others on the red carpet

Kendall Jenner, Sharon Stone, Gigi Hadid

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala is finally back! And, I must say, this return was grandiose. Yesterday at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, it seems that almost the entire Western show business gathered: stars of the cinema, the world of fashion, sports and the music scene gathered here. The guests of the Costume Institute Ball were Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sharon Stone, Maria Sharapova with her fiancé Alexander Gilkes and many other celebrities.

This year’s theme for the Ball was “In America: Fashion Lexicon” and the dress code for the event was “American Independence.” Everyone understood such a broad concept in their own way, so it is unlikely that it will be possible to trace a single style. So, Zoe Kravitz chose a “naked” dress – she posed in a Saint Laurent outfit, Kendall Jenner preferred a translucent Givenchy dress – her bow was compared to the image of Audrey Hepburn in the movie “My Fair Lady”, and Cara Delevingne even made a statement: the model was dressed in white trousers and a top with the words Peg the Patriarchy, which can be translated as “to hell with patriarchy.” Kara explained that she personally puts into these words.

It’s about women’s empowerment, gender equality,

– she said.

The author of the star’s outfit was the creative director of the Dior fashion house Maria Grazia Chiuri, who adheres to feminist views and fights for women’s rights.

What other images were shown by the stars and how they interpreted the theme of the Ball through their outfits, see our photo selection.



Kristen Stewart



Gigi Hadid



Kendall Jenner



Sharon Stone



Kate Hudson



Maria Sharapova



Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilks

Cara Delevingne



Lupita Nyong’o



Lily-Rose Depp



Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley and Lily-Rose Depp



Carey Mulligan



Zoe Kravitz



Lily Aldridge



Simon



Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy



Jasmine Tux

Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tux



Madison Beer



Alisha Keys and Swiss Beatz



Gabrielle Union



Taylor hill



Whoopi Goldberg