Müller on the Barcelona players in 2020: they suddenly realized they couldn’t do anything

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller before the game against Barcelona, ​​he shared his memories of the Champions League quarterfinal match against the Catalans.

“From the very beginning, the pressure was very high, then there was some confusion, we scored into our own goal. The game was very tight. Barcelona had a couple more chances. But then we started showing our best football. We were very hungry, although, admittedly, it was not without fortune. Perisic’s kick was wonderful. This doesn’t happen in every match.

If you want to win such matches, you must be extremely precise in every action you take. At some point, the Barcelona players realized that they could not do anything. We just crushed them. We acted sharply and were in amazing physical shape. At that moment I enjoyed being on the pitch, ”Muller said in an interview with the club’s press office.

The Barcelona v Bayern match will take place at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona (Spain) today, on Tuesday 14 September. The match kicks off at 22:00 Moscow time.