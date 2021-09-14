Nintendo officially cuts prices for the Nintendo Switch console in Europe / News / Overclockers.ua

In a statement to the Video Games Chronicle, Nintendo UK said it has partially adjusted the price of the standard Nintendo Switch model in preparation for the Switch OLED launch next month. It has been available in European retail for some time now for 270 euros instead of € 330, while the Switch Lite version still costs € 200.

“Nintendo of Europe is changing the European retail price of the Nintendo Switch console,” it said. – More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to show strong sales in Europe. After carefully weighing a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates and the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, we decided now was the right time to change the Nintendo Switch’s trading price. ”

The original Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017, the Switch Lite in September 2019, and the new Nintendo Switch model with OLED display is gearing up for release on October 8, 2021. The company reported last month that 89.04 million units of Switch had been shipped at the end of June 2021.