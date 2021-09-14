Nobel Arustamyan: Barcelona is ready for negotiations with Dynamo on Zakharyan

Russian commentator Nobel Arustamyan said that the Spanish “Barcelona” is interested in the signing of the midfielder of Moscow “Dynamo” Arsen Zakharyan.

“Arsen Zakharyan’s play in Dynamo, at the youth Euro and his debut in the senior Russian national team did not go unnoticed in Europe. According to my information, a grand appeared who seriously aimed at Arsen.

This is Barcelona. Scouts of the Catalan club flew to Moscow several times for Dynamo matches to evaluate Zakharyan’s performance. Introduced Barça were satisfied with what they saw and are ready to negotiate with both Dynamo and the player himself. They are due to take place in the coming weeks.

Perhaps this fall, Barça will want to agree on Zakharyan’s transfer and fix a future deal. It could take place in the summer of 2022, depending on how the negotiations turn out. Zakharyan himself plans to play at least this season in full with Dynamo.

Earlier Zakharyan was interested in “Bruges”, “Leipzig” and “Sassuolo”, – wrote Arustamyan in his telegram channel.

The midfielder’s contract with Dynamo stipulates the ransom amount of € 12 million. Starting next season, the price will increase to € 15 million.

Zakharyan made his debut for the main team of Dynamo on November 1, 2020. Then the player came on as a substitute in the match against Tambov.

In the current season of the Russian Premier League, Zakharyan played 7 matches, in which he scored one goal and scored two assists.