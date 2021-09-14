NVIDIA Commented On Rumors Of God Of War For PC, Titanfall 3 And Half-Life 2 Remaster | Games

The list of games in the GeForce NOW database, including God of War for PC, was indeed created by NVIDIA, but it does mention “theoretical titles” used for internal tests. Representatives of the company reported this in a comment to the Wccftech portal.

NVIDIA: “NVIDIA is aware of the unauthorized publication of a list of games, including both released and theoretical titles, which is used for internal testing. This information is neither an announcement nor a confirmation of anything. NVIDIA has taken immediate steps to close access to this list. Confidential game builds or personal details have not been released. “

Previously, netizens found 18,000 games in the GeForce NOW cloud service database. Among them were many titles that weren’t officially announced, including the PC version of God of War, Titanfall 3, and the Half-Life 2 remaster.

According to Windows Central, the list contains the codenames for Microsoft games that are actually in development. However, Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall, mentioned in the same place, is a title invented by fighting game fans.