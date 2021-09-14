Paradox Interactive Director Apologized for Inappropriate Behavior at Workshop | Games

Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester apologized for the inappropriate behavior at a 2018 workshop. He did not say what exactly happened.
An August 2021 survey of Paradox Interactive employees found gender discrimination within the company, but none of the employees specifically complained about Vester. According to a study by trade unions, 24 out of 35 women experienced abusive attitudes. Men also do not feel comfortable in the work environment – 32 out of 98 respondents reported negative experiences.
Previously became knownthat Ebba Ljungerud, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paradox Interactive, resigned “due to a difference in the views on the future of the company.” The company said the resignation had nothing to do with the survey results.