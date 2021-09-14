Paradox Interactive Director Apologized for Inappropriate Behavior at Workshop | Games

Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester apologized for the inappropriate behavior at a 2018 workshop. He did not say what exactly happened.

Fredrik Wester: “I sincerely regret that I caused inconvenience to the person who was nearby, and the damage caused to him. I will continue to improve not only my behavior, but also the work environment both at Paradox and in the industry in general. “

An August 2021 survey of Paradox Interactive employees found gender discrimination within the company, but none of the employees specifically complained about Vester. According to a study by trade unions, 24 out of 35 women experienced abusive attitudes. Men also do not feel comfortable in the work environment – 32 out of 98 respondents reported negative experiences.

Previously became knownthat Ebba Ljungerud, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paradox Interactive, resigned “due to a difference in the views on the future of the company.” The company said the resignation had nothing to do with the survey results.