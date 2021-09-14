Pele’s daughter spoke about her father’s condition: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Three-time world football champion Brazilian Pele will be discharged from the intensive care unit in one or two days, where he is recovering from surgery, said the daughter of ex-football player Keli Nascimento on her Instagram.

Pele is doing well after the surgery, Nascimento said. He has no pain, and the former footballer is in good spirits. Pele’s condition allows him to be transferred to a regular ward in one or two days, after which he will return home.

On September 6, Pele had a tumor in her colon removed. On September 11, Reuters, referring to the hospital in which the 80-year-old Brazilian is treated, said that the athlete’s recovery process is proceeding satisfactorily. Pele is conscious and actively maintains a dialogue.

Pele is the only three-time world champion in football (1958, 1962 and 1970). The athlete played 92 matches for the Brazilian national team and scored 77 goals. Pele was named the best footballer of the 20th century according to the International Football Federation. The forward played for Brazilian Santos for almost 20 years (1956-1974), after which he moved to the American New York Cosmos. (1975-1977). Pele is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the author of 1,279 goals in his entire career.