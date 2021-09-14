Players complain about Deathloop’s poor PC optimization – Gambling addiction

New shooter released on PC and PS5 Arkane – Deathloop about a time loop.

The project was very popular with critics, who vied with each other in praising it in recent reviews, but after the release on PC, players faced a number of technical problems.

Now the game has Steam mixed reviews based on almost a thousand opinions of users who tried the project. The main problem in most reviews is optimization, which leaves much to be desired.

Most often, complaints are related to a drop in FPS, and even on the most powerful modern PCs – indicators sometimes drop to 30 FPS and below.



Two steps from “Cut-scene” Passed downtown. I reach the CONTROL CENTER.Two steps from “Cut-scene” 11 fps. 11 ********** fps and it doesn’t change.

Preset graphics to MINIMUM. I can’t go below the resolution in 1280×720, there are no 16×9 variations below, my screen will float. Naberius

In addition, users note that Deathloop does not see the entire amount of memory on individual video cards and generally has problems with this technical point.

The settings indicate that the game consumes 5299 Mb / 5284 Mb. That is, the game does not see the entire memory of the video card for some devil. And this despite the fact that other games in the same way see all my 6GB in the settings and allow you to use them. Gradovich

In addition, the game has problems with anti-aliasing, brakes and freezes. For some users, Deathloop simply crashes after a while after launch.

Many dissatisfied noted that they will wait for further patches, after which they will change their negative assessment to a more positive one – if the situation improves.

Some, however, did not wait and issued a refund.

The game has clear performance issues. I have not met with microfreezes, met with friezes for tens of seconds. I don’t recommend it yet. Let’s get back to the topic in six months or a year. Refand. Sarto